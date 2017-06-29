Que es el Malware

El malware (del inglés “malicious software”), también llamado badware, código maligno, software malicioso, software dañino o software malintencionado, es un tipo de software que tiene como objetivo infiltrarse o dañar una computadora o sistema de información sin el consentimiento de su propietario. El término malware es muy utilizado por profesionales de la informática para referirse a una variedad de software hostil, intrusivo o molesto.1 Antes de que el término malware fuera acuñado por Yisrael Radai en 1990, el software malicioso se agrupaba bajo el término “virus informáticos”.

El software se considera malware en función de los efectos que provoque en un computador. Malware no es lo mismo que software defectuoso; este último contiene bugs peligrosos, pero no de forma intencionada.

Los resultados provisionales de Symantec publicados en el 2008 sugieren que «el ritmo al que se ponen en circulación códigos maliciosos y otros programas no deseados podría haber superado al de las aplicaciones legítimas». Según un reporte de F-Secure, «Se produjo tanto malware en 2007 como en los 20 años anteriores juntos».

Según Panda Security, durante los 12 meses del 2011 se crearon 73 000 nuevos ejemplares de amenazas informáticas por día, 10 000 más de la media registrada en todo el año 2010. De estas, el 73% fueron troyanos y crecieron de forma exponencial los del subtipo downloaders.

En vistas del más reciente ataque de ransomware, Avast ha compartido la siguiente información. Una cosa para notar que es importante: Todo el mundo ha estado culpando “Petya” ransomware para este ataque. Los investigadores de Avast, sin embargo, han descubierto que se trata de una modificación de Petya. Es un malware diferente que abusó del código de Petya, lo remendó y lo reutilizó para sus propios propósitos de extorsión. Por lo tanto, están llamando a este “ransomware basado en Petya”.

Jakub Kroustek, Threat Lab Team Lead at Avast

Further to reports of a massive cyber attack hitting a number of companies in Ukraine, including banks, energy companies and transport services as well as the government, we believe this is another example of the Petya-based ransomware, which was first identified in 2016. A few months ago, we spotted Petya ransomware patched and bundled in a different malware strain called PetrWrap. The attack appears to be spreading with incidents being reported in Russia, India, France, Spain and also the Netherlands, and those behind the attack demanding a $300 ransom to be paid in the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

This modification of Petya seems to be spreading using the EternalBlue vulnerability, which was the same vulnerability used to spread WannaCry. We have seen 12,000 attempts today by malware to exploit EternalBlue, which we detected and blocked. Data from Avast’s Wi-Fi Inspector, which scans networks and can detect if an Avast PC or another PC connected to the same network is running with the EternalBlue vulnerability, shows that 38 million PCs that were scanned last week have not patched their systems and are thus vulnerable. The actual number of vulnerable PCs is probably much higher.

We strongly recommend Windows users, regardless if consumer or business users to update their systems with any available patches as soon as possible, and ensure their antivirus software is also up to date.

While we don’t know who is behind this specific cyber attack, we know that one of the perfidious characteristics of Petya ransomware is that its creators offer it on the darknet with an affiliate model which gives distributors a share of up to 85% of the paid ransom amount, while 15% is kept by the malware authors. The malware authors provide the whole infrastructure, C&C servers, and money transfer method. This type of model is called “ransomware as a service (RaaS)”, which allows malware authors to win over non-tech savvy customers to distribute their ransomware.