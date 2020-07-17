Lo último:

Internacionales 

La Policia de EEUU es una vergüenza mundial.

Prensa News
«Durante una protesta pacífica en Los Ángeles esta semana, el Departamento de Policía de Los Ángeles derribó a un hombre discapacitado de su silla de ruedas, y luego lo rompieron. No hay absolutamente ninguna excusa para esto, es desagradable. ¿A quién están protegiendo y sirviendo exactamente?»





