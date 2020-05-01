Lo último:

Barrio Palermo | Palermonline Noticias

Información del Barrio de Palermo | Desde 1999.

Cultura 

The Rolling Stones, publicará «América Latina Olé Tour 2016» en su canal oficial de YouTube.

Prensa News ,
Compartí :-) .

The Rolling Stones anunció que el próximo domingo 3 de mayo, a las 16, hora argentina, publicará en su canal oficial de YouTube, conciertos del «América Latina Olé Tour 2016», la última gira realizada por la banda por la región, que incluye los shows realizados en febrero de ese año en el Estadio Ciudad de La Plata.

La transmisión también incluirá algunas imágenes inéditas en este formato de los conciertos que fueron parte del «Voodoo Lounge Tour», la gira iniciada en 1994 que trajo al legendario grupo británico por primera vez a nuestro país, cuando ofreció recordados recitales en el estadio de River Plate, en febrero de 1995.

error: En que podemos ayudarte?