The Rolling Stones, publicará «América Latina Olé Tour 2016» en su canal oficial de YouTube.
The Rolling Stones anunció que el próximo domingo 3 de mayo, a las 16, hora argentina, publicará en su canal oficial de YouTube, conciertos del «América Latina Olé Tour 2016», la última gira realizada por la banda por la región, que incluye los shows realizados en febrero de ese año en el Estadio Ciudad de La Plata.
The Rolling Stones have just announced 'Extra Licks' – a series of special past performances that will be streaming worldwide, every Sunday exclusively on YouTube! Starting this Sunday May 03 at 8pm BST / 12pm PT / 3pm ET, the six-part weekly series will feature bonus footage from some of the band's most memorable concerts around the world, available digitally for the first time!
La transmisión también incluirá algunas imágenes inéditas en este formato de los conciertos que fueron parte del «Voodoo Lounge Tour», la gira iniciada en 1994 que trajo al legendario grupo británico por primera vez a nuestro país, cuando ofreció recordados recitales en el estadio de River Plate, en febrero de 1995.