Lo último de Dolce & Gabbana.

Dolce & Gabbana. Fue fundada por Domenico Dolce y Stefano Gabbana. Aunque inicialmente comenzaron diseñando ropa, actualmente la empresa ha diversificado su oferta diseñando desde complementos (gafas, relojes, anillos, etc.) y perfumes a móviles (V3 de Dolce & Gabbana​) o incluso restaurantes.

Sus fragancias actuales incluyen: «The One», «Sport», «Light Blue», «Classic», «Sicily», «The One Rose», y las fragancias originales «Pour Homme» y «Parfum».

The Dolce Jacket story.

The #DSS21 denim garment is a tribute to Domenico Dolce’s love for the ‘50s sartorial jacket style.

Discover the #DGDolceJacket and all its possible combinations at the link: https://t.co/4l0ALN7pvC

#DolceGabbana #DGDevotionBag pic.twitter.com/nQ17fvmSIZ — Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) April 22, 2021

Discover the #DGMenSS21 Campaign.

Captured through the lens of Branislav Simoncik, the #DGParcoDeiPrincipi Collection pays homage to creativity and Italian design.

Explore the Collection at the link: https://t.co/Y3UCZZ1cGr pic.twitter.com/dZnNIcqR1X — Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) April 21, 2021

Dolce Gabbana incorporó talles grandes: el reflejo en la moda.



