Dolce & Gabbana
Ciudad / Moda & Fashion / Noticias

Lo último de Dolce & Gabbana.

Publicado por

Dolce & Gabbana.

Dolce & Gabbana. Fue fundada por Domenico Dolce y Stefano Gabbana. Aunque inicialmente comenzaron diseñando ropa, actualmente la empresa ha diversificado su oferta diseñando desde complementos (gafas, relojes, anillos, etc.) y perfumes a móviles (V3 de Dolce & Gabbana​) o incluso restaurantes.

En este link vas a poder ver todos los tags de está gran marca internacional

Lo último de Dolce & Gabbana.

Sus fragancias actuales incluyen: «The One», «Sport», «Light Blue», «Classic», «Sicily», «The One Rose», y las fragancias originales «Pour Homme» y «Parfum».

Dolce & Gabbana

Lo último de Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana.

Dolce Gabbana incorporó talles grandes: el reflejo en la moda.

Artículos Relacionados

EzfvBr2WEAQCd1k?format=jpg&name=small
Dolce & Gabbana

Animal Print.

El piloto ideal.

Nail beauty la tendencia de llevar las uñas cortas y tricolor.

Adidas Women: Stella McCartney y Leila Davis axilas con vello.

Artículos Relacionados